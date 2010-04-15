Google Makes Searching For Old Tweets Easy

Photo: AP

Google (GOOG) is rolling out new search tool that lets users search for what people were saying about a subject on Twitter at a given time.The “replay” feature shows tweets from within a specified date and time range relevant to your search terms. You can easily scroll backward and forward through time, to see a history of Twitter activity on a given topic.



Twitter finally unveiled its monetization strategy (and will lay it out in more detail this afternoon), and search ads are to be its first major revenue source.

Obviously, Twitter’s main value is as a real time tool; people generally don’t care about old tweets. But searching Twitter history has its uses, and its something you can’t do on Twitter right now, because the company doesn’t index old tweets.

Now that it’s monetizing search, Twitter won’t want to cede a portion of its search traffic to Google, so expect something to change here. But for now, Google is a much better place to search for old tweets than Twitter.

