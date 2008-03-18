Google Makes DoubleClick Employees Apply To Keep Their Jobs

Nothing like a short honeymoon. A secondhand source reports that Google has devised a new way to welcome employees of acquired companies into the fold: Make them apply to keep their jobs.



Last week, Google CEO Eric Schmidt warned DoubleClickers that Google still hadn’t decided how many (and which) of them to fire. Now, Google has reportedly ordered DoubleClickers to submit their resumes to a committee so Google can determine if they’re actually Google material. Our source describes the situation as follows:

[P]eople within DoubleClick are being forced to interview for jobs at the new (GOOG) /DCLK. Most employees have to submit their “profiles” (aka resumes) for review by a committee to determine if they’re Google material. The committees are by department, i.e. Sales Engineers, Consultants, Engineering are just some of the departments where people are being forced to interview for their jobs.

We’ve asked for confirmation / clarification. More if/when we get it.

