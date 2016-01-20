Google is about to make browsing in Chrome faster

Google is about to make the Chrome browser faster by changing up the compression algorithm, according to Ilya Grigorik, a web performance engineer for the company (via Gizmodo).

The update, which is codenamed Brotli, makes web pages smaller, saving both loading time and data usage.

According to Google, Brotli reduces the size of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code by up to 25% over the previous version, which was named Zopfli.

Google touts the advantages of the smaller sizes on mobile devices, where users could have a capped data plan.

“At Google, we think that internet users’ time is valuable,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing Brotli. “And that they shouldn’t have to wait long for a web page to load.”

Chrome on Android, which is developed by Google, has around 40% share of the mobile browser market, slightly ahead of Safari on iOS, which has 36%.

