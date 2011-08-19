Google Taps Its Inner Pandora And Launches A Music Discovery Service

Photo: CNet

Google refuses to sit still.Still coming off the momentum of Google+ and the recent acquisition of Motorola, the search giant has found time to launch Google Magnifier, what they’re calling a music discovery service.



It’s built on the conventional foundation of a music blog complete with reviews and video, but it has clickable buttons that will add free songs to your Google Music collection.

The first set of free songs comes from My Morning Jacket. If you’ve never heard of them, head over to Magnifier to learn all about them. That’s what it’s for.

