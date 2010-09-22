Google M&A Boss: Our Acquisitions Are "Paying Off Huge"

Google’s aggressive M&A strategy is “paying off huge,” says the man in charge of Google’s M&A strategy.



David Lawee, VP of corporate development, tells Reuters, “How much do you think we would sell Android for today? I would argue it would be in the billions and billions of dollars, it’s worth a lot of money. The same of YouTube.”

OK, that’s two pick ups worth billions on paper (even if it doesn’t necessarily show up on the income statement).

What about the dozens of smaller companies Google has purchased?

Lawee cites Where2 and Keyhole, small companies which both helped make Google Maps better. “Those were small teams, they came in, they executed, that’s a winning formula for us.”

It better be. Google is buying two companies per month because it’s having a much harder time hiring people lately.

Also of note, tech companies are hungry for acquisitions. Lawlee says every time Google looks to buy a company it’s competing with at least one other company.

(via Dealbook)

