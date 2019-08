Google's Android M: Maybe for milkshake, or maybe not?

Google We’ll have to wait and see if David Burke’s wristwear was right.

Amid the barrage of product announcements at Google I/O we were left without one thing: the name of the new Android operating system.

There may have been one subtle hint onstage, though. You just had to look closely.

Google VP of Engineering Dave Burke unveiled¬†Android M with his watch face set to a photo of a milkshake — a sign many took as a confirmation that it must be Android Milkshake.

It turns out, though, Burke may have been trolling all of us. Instead, he has a hacked watch face that shows off some pretty cute dessert doodles.

Rumours of Milkshake are exaggerated. My watch face hack cycles thru’ my fav M desserts :). Doodles by @dsandler! pic.twitter.com/0GwoQ78thD

— Dave Burke (@davey_burke) May 28, 2015

We may not know the name of Android M until fall, but at least we’ve narrowed down Burke’s favourite “M” desserts to four.

