Google's Android M: Maybe for milkshake, or maybe not?

Google We’ll have to wait and see if David Burke’s wristwear was right.

Amid the barrage of product announcements at Google I/O we were left without one thing: the name of the new Android operating system.

There may have been one subtle hint onstage, though. You just had to look closely.

Google VP of Engineering Dave Burke unveiled Android M with his watch face set to a photo of a milkshake — a sign many took as a confirmation that it must be Android Milkshake.

It turns out, though, Burke may have been trolling all of us. Instead, he has a hacked watch face that shows off some pretty cute dessert doodles.

Rumours of Milkshake are exaggerated. My watch face hack cycles thru’ my fav M desserts :). Doodles by @dsandler! pic.twitter.com/0GwoQ78thD

— Dave Burke (@davey_burke) May 28, 2015

We may not know the name of Android M until fall, but at least we’ve narrowed down Burke’s favourite “M” desserts to four.

