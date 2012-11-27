Google Lowers Prices To Try To Kill Amazon's Cloud

Google’s Shailesh Rao, director of new products and solutions, Google Enterprise

Remember Compute Engine, Google’s Amazon-killer cloud that launched in a “limited preview” this June?So far it hasn’t exactly knocked Amazon from its pedestal.



So Google’s trying an age-old tactic: lowering prices.

At the time it was announced, Google said it would be faster and cheaper than Amazon’s cloud, offering “50% more power per dollar” – which translated to being 37% cheaper.

But that apparently wasn’t cheap enough, because Google just dropped prices another 5%, Shailesh Rao, director of new products and solutions in the Google Enterprise unit, told InformationWeek.

It also added a bunch of new configuration options to make it more in line with all the things Amazon offers.

Rao says that Compute Engine wants to bring more startups onto its cloud. Startups are what propelled Amazon’s cloud services to become the most popular. One reason why startups are wary is because Compute Engine is still in “limited preview.” That’s a fancy way of saying that its still in beta mode.

Google hasn’t committed to a timeline when it’s cloud will leave beta and become a full-fledged service, Rao says.

