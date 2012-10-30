Google's Flagship Android Tablet Is Now $130 Cheaper Than The iPad Mini

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s flagship tablet the Nexus 7 tablet is even cheaper today.While the 8GB and 16GB tablets are currently listed as, “coming soon” in Google’s Play Store, there is wide speculation that Google will drop the price on the 16GB version.



TechCrunch reports that the 16GB model of the 7-inch tablet will now retail for $199, $130 cheaper than the 16GB iPad mini.

It appears that Office Depot spilled the news about the prices. Office Depot is also currently displaying the new 32GB version of the Nexus 7 for $249.

We’re unsure what Google plans to do with its 8GB Nexus 7, which was formerly available for $199. There has been some talk that it’ll drop to $99.

Google was supposed to announce the availability of the new 32GB version today at an Android event in New York City, but that was cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy.

