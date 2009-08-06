Google Loses Search Marketing Exec To Clickable

Dave Fall, a Product Manager in Google’s Search engine marketing technology division has quit the company to join search marketing firm Clickable. At Clickable, Dave will be SVP of product and operations.



Dave came to Google when it acquired DoubleClick in 2008.

“Dave is an extraordinary leader who mobilizes large, talented teams to innovate and build world-class advertising solutions,” Clickable co-founder and CEO, David S. Kidder said in a statement.

“His rare mix of technical, advertising, sales and operations expertise directly contributed to DoubleClick and Google’s success. We’re delighted that Dave will help lead the next chapter of our growth as the preeminent platform to help advertisers profit simply.”

Here’s an interview Clickable did with their new man:



