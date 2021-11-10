Google just lost its appeal against a record-breaking $2.8 billion antitrust fine in the EU

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google has lost a court fight against a $US2.8 ($AU4) billion fine from Europe’s competition regulator.

The EU fined the tech giant in 2017 over alleged anticompetitive practices.

Insider approached Google for comment.

Google has lost its appeal against a $US2.8 ($AU4) billion antitrust fine issued against it by the EU’s competition regulator in 2017.

The European Commission accused the California-based technology giant of abusing its dominant position and promoting its own shopping service in its search results over those of its competitors.

In a statement published on Wednesday morning, the EU’s General Court said: “The General Court finds that, by favoring its own comparison shopping service on its general results pages through more favorable display and positioning, while relegating the results from competing comparison services in those pages by means of ranking algorithms, Google departed from competition on the merits.”

Insider approached Google for comment.

This is a developing story…