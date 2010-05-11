Google Loses Another Nexus One Partner: Sprint Won't Sell It, Either

Google just lost another partner for its Nexus One phone: Less than two months after Sprint put out a press release saying it would support the Google phone — and that it would “announce pricing and an exact availability date soon” — now Sprint won’t support the phone at all, Gizmodo reports.



Sprint is instead focusing its attention on Google Android-powered Evo 4G, a phone that is as fast as the Nexus One but also supports Sprint’s faster 4G wireless network, where available.

This marks the latest sad chapter in Google’s Nexus One story, which has not gone nearly as well as Google had hoped.

Instead of offering one phone that could have worked on any U.S. carrier — and potentially disrupting the carrier-dominated mobile phone market by getting consumers to shop for phones directly from Google — Google is now stuck with just one carrier (T-Mobile) offering the Nexus One at a subsidized rate, and just one more carrier (AT&T) supporting the phone at all.

No more Sprint, and no more Verizon Wireless, which is focusing its efforts on the HTC Droid Incredible, instead.

The good news for Google is that all of these carriers are still very excited about selling Android-powered phones, which is how Android beat the iPhone last quarter. The bad news is that the big “Google phone” push behind the Nexus One — and Google’s bid to seize power from carriers on the distribution end — is a flop.

