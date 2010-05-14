Google Loses Another Android Engineer, This Time To LinkedIn

Cedric Beust, a senior software engineer on the Android team, is leaving Google for LinkedIn, TechCrunch reports.



This is the second desertion from the Android team in as many days — senior product manager Erick Tseng bolted for Facebook yesterday.

In January, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey poached an Android engineer for his new startup, Square.

Google is fighting hard to gain smartphone market share from Apple; the steady brain drain can’t help.

See some of the other talent that has fled Google →

