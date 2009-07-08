Google Loses FeedBurner CEO Dick Costolo

FeedBurner founder and CEO Dick Costolo will leave Google at the end of the week, reports TechCrunch.



Dick joined Google when it acquired FeedBurner for ~$100 million in 2007.

Before it was acquired, FeedBurner helped publishers make money off their RSS feeds. Now it doesn’t do much.

Other than bothering to shut off the FeedBurner ad network in August 2008, Google has generally ignored FeedBurner since the acquisition.

In February, we reported that the service had succumb to a series of outages, driving one publisher to tweet, “I would be willing to pay for a service like Feedburner if it actually worked. Google has killed this service.”

What’s Dick up to next? We don’t know, but he used to be a stand-up comedian, so maybe he’ll go back to that. Check out some of his funny in this clip:



Dick Costolo from dick costolo on Vimeo.

