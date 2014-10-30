Check Out The Rainbow, Sugar-Coated Event Space Google Set Up For Its Biggest Software Update Ever

Jillian D'Onfro

Google hosted an event in New York City on Wednesday to showcase its new operating system, Android 5.0 Lollipop, and its Nexus tablet and smartphone, TV streaming device, and smartwatches.

Google has called Lollipop its “largest, most ambitious” Android release yet. With Lollipop, Google introduced “material design,” an overhauled interface aesthetic that’s sleek and brightly coloured.

In honour of the release, Google created a rainbow, candy-filled wonderland to show off the goods.

Check it out:

Attendees were greeted by an Android sign made completely out of real hard candy:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

And there were plenty of sweet treats for the taking:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

In Google colours, of course:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Downstairs, all the products were arranged around this beautiful lollipop sculpture:

Lollipop

Jillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Throughout the space, Google incorporated the bright colours of material design:

Lollipop

Jillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Everywhere you looked, there was candy. Here’s the Nexus 9 tablet:

Lollipop

Jillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Google gave out little baggies so attendees could load up. Even the candy behind the product demo station had scoops:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Android robots of all sizes were scattered all over the place, too:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Everyone was given plenty of time to try out the devices:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Here’s a look at the new Nexus smartphone:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

And some smartwatches running Android Wear:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

This arrangement reminded us of the candy Dots:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Google also had cute (inedible!) displays for all its past Android versions, like cupcake, doughnut, eclair, froyo, and so on:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Goodbye, KitKat. Hello, Lollipop!

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

So much sweetness:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Even the drinks were meant to match colours from material design:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

Back upstairs was another cool seating area:

LollipopJillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

It was definitely a sweet event:

Lollipop Jillian D’Onfro / Business Insider

