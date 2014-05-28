Google Made The Tiniest Change To Its Corporate Logo -- See If You Can Spot It

If you’re an obsessive designer, you may have seen a subtle tweak to Google’s logo over the weekend. If you’re like the rest of the planet, you missed the change. Reddit was the first to spot the change.

Before we reveal what’s new, we’ll give you a chance to try and spot the difference. Here is the old logo:

And here is the new logo:

See anything different? The “g” and “l” have been moved ever so slightly to look better.

This GIF from Gizmodo makes it clear:

Why make the change? Because it was off by a pixel, and now it looks better. To some people’s eyes, anyway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.