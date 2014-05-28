Google Made The Tiniest Change To Its Corporate Logo -- See If You Can Spot It

Jay Yarow

If you’re an obsessive designer, you may have seen a subtle tweak to Google’s logo over the weekend. If you’re like the rest of the planet, you missed the change. Reddit was the first to spot the change.

Before we reveal what’s new, we’ll give you a chance to try and spot the difference. Here is the old logo:

Google old 2Google

And here is the new logo:

Google new logoGoogle

See anything different? The “g” and “l” have been moved ever so slightly to look better.

This GIF from Gizmodo makes it clear:

Google logoGizmodo

Why make the change? Because it was off by a pixel, and now it looks better. To some people’s eyes, anyway.

