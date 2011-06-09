How To Find Out If Your Bus Is Late Using Google

Google’s public transportation data is about to get even more real-time.



The company is rolling out live public transportation data to its Maps application, meaning that the next time there’s a delay, you’ll know about it ahead of time.

The new feature will work with both mobile and desktop versions of Google Maps. When you click on a public transportation station in a supported city, you’ll see live departure times and alerts if there is a delay.

It’s currently available in Boston, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Madrid, and Turin. Google says it hopes to expand the feature to more cities soon. Watch their video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.