Remember When Everyone Howled That The Google IPO Was Obviously A Bubble?

With all this talk about definitive proof of a tech bubble because LinkedIn had a strong IPO, we just present you this short NYT article from 2004:



After a series of missteps, Google finally pulled off its much-hyped initial public offering yesterday. The good news about this unusual I.P.O., which sought to deprive Wall Street banks of full control over the sale, is that it made it easier for individual investors to buy the stock. Of course, that may also be the bad news. At its closing price of just above $100 yesterday, Google is valued at a bubbly $27 billion.

Just a sample, no doubt.

(via @Chris_Gaun)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.