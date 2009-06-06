- ESPN the magazine will charge for online content [PaidContent]
- 81% of businesses are scaling back on IT hiring [WSJ]
- 34% of people say they would pay for some online news [All Things D]
- It’s way too early to say Bing passed Yahoo [SEL]
- The Pepsi vs. Coke rivalry is real and very heated [AdAge]
- Barry Diller, Jon Miller, Tim Armstrong goof around on stage [MediaMemo]
- Millions are not ready for the switch to digital TV [NYT]
- Layoffs at the New York Observer [NYT]
- The very best/worst F*** Yeah! meme-blogs on Tumblr [PSI]
- Video of Android OS running on a laptop [Blogoscoped]
- Google like it’s 1999 [Retroogle]
- Facebook developers are racing toward the bottom [All Facebook]
- Google Chrome for Mac is available in a very early beta [Chromium Blog]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.