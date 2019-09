Lift Lab, a Google owned company, has created a spoon that allows people with essential tremors and Parkinson’s Disease to eat without spilling. In clinical trials, the Liftware spoons reduced shaking of the spoon bowl by an average of 76%.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.