Google now lets you order food delivery right from its search results pages

If you’re feeling lazy and want to order delivery, Google will now let you do just that from its search results page on mobile.

“Whether you’re craving deep dish pizza or pad thai, starting today you can order food from some of your favourite restaurants directly from Google search results,” the company announced in a blog post (via The Next Web).

Here’s how it works:

If you type in a restaurant that offers delivery on your phone, Google will now include a “Place an order” option that shows up in the search results underneath the restaurant’s information. By tapping on that link, and you’ll be prompted to select the delivery service you want to use, and then you’ll be whisked away to that website to finalise the order.

Since this service requires Google to partner with individual food delivery websites to work, you’ll only be able to order from restaurants that use Seamless, Grubhub, Delivery.com, Eat24, BeyondMenu, and MyPizza.com, but Google says it will be looking to add more partners in the future.

For now at least, this feature is mobile-only.

