Google Will Soon Let Thousands Of People Buy A Brand-New Version Of Glass

Google is sending out invitations to thousands of people inviting them to buy a new version of Glass before the general public can get their hands on one.

On the Glass Google+ page, Google said that it’s got a new-and-improved version of Glass ready and that its current early-bird Glass owners, known as Explorers, will be able to invite up to three of their friends to purchase it.

The initial Glass program awarded the device to 8,000 people, plus another 2,000 developers who attended Google’s I/O developer’s conference, TechCrunch’s Drew Olanoff reported.

Google is also allowing those who already bought the device to trade their old Glass in for a new one, free of charge.

As for new features, Google didn’t say a lot, except that the new Glass will one day work with prescription shades and lenses and that it includes a new mono ear bud.

Google has been tight-lipped on the specifics of when it will sell Glass to the public or what it will charge for it. It’s expected that Glass will arrive sometime in 2014 and will cost maybe $US300-$500, certainly less than $US1,500.

Google charged $US1,500 to the early users. It’s not clear Google expects this new crop of Explorers to pay that much but seems likely.

We’ve tried Glass and the device works amazingly well, particularly the voice commands. But as Google+ user Jordan Keyes posted, “Still not 100% sure that I could justify paying $US1500 for a piece of hardware, but with the upgrades they’re including to help it work with prescription glasses, it might just be worth it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.