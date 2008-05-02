Google: Let Us Buy You A TV Ad

Google TV is finally out of beta and they’d like you to try it. How much? They’ll float you $2,000 to create an advertisement through its network of producers if you agree to spend at least that much on a four-week campaign.



The catch? These ads will only appear on Dish Network (14m subscribers), the only TV operator that has given Google any of its ad inventory to sell.

The size of the bonus is a reminder of the market Google (GOOG) believes it is addressing here: very small advertisers probably not already doing any TV advertising. It’s just the market Spotrunner (SAI 25 #25) is after.

Under normal circumstances, we’d be tempted to say that Spotrunner is toast, but this is one ad market that Google hasn’t been able to penetrate–even after a year of trying.

