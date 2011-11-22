Google+ Is Going To Live Stream LeBron James' Star-Studded NBA Exhibition Tour

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Google+ is sponsoring and live streaming a four-game NBA exhibition tour starring LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and other big stars next month.NBA players have been staging these quasi-pickup games all summer because of the lockout.



The Google+ “Homecoming Tour” looks to be the biggest barnstorming tour yet.

LeBron, Carmelo, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade will each host a game in their respective hometowns between Dec. 1 and Dec. 10.

Chris Bosh is expected to come along for the ride as well.

So if you’re pining for NBA hoops, dust off that Google+ account that you haven’t used in a few months.

