Google Leases Big New Space Across The Freeway From Where It Is Now

But will the new buldings have a slide like Google’s SF office?

Photo: Google

Google is leasing office space like crazy to house the 6,000 employees it plans to hire this year.Today, it signed a deal for up to 630,000 square feet in Mountain View, across highway 101 from where it is now, the San Jose Mercury News reports.



This is in addition to the nearly 600,000 square feet of space it signed a long-term lease on earlier in May. For that location, Google hired cutting-edge German architecture firm Ingenhoven to design it some fancy new buildings.

With the new deal, Google will initially renovate move into 472,000 square feet of space formerly occupied by HP. It will also seek approval to build two new buildings on the space, giving it a total of up to 630,000 square feet.

One alarming note for the superstitious: the space was built in 1997 and first occupied by Netscape.

Both leases together will increase Google’s total amount of office space by one quarter.

