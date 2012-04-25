Google Leaks Google Drive Details, And It's Basically An Upgrade To Google Docs

Photo: In.com

Google accidentally leaked details of Google Drive, Google’s long-rumoured online storage service, on an official Google blog in France.The leak was discovered earlier by TechCrunch.



It looks like the service will be tightly integrated with Google Docs — we’ve separately heard that Google Drive will basically replace Docs — and will include 5GB of free storage and a desktop client for syncing files with the cloud.

Microsoft beat Google to the punch yesterday with an update to SkyDrive that offers 7GB of free storage and a similar sync client for Windows. But the full Google Drive client will be available for Android tablets, while a SkyDrive client won’t. (Both services have or will have clients for Windows, Mac, and iOS, and you can use both services from a Web browser on any device.)

Google+ user Gerwin Sturm found the blog posting from Google SVP Sundar Pichai and posted it, translated into English, on his Google+ account. Here it is duplicated:

Posted by Sundar Pichai, Senior Vice President, Google Chrome & Apps

Today we launch Google Drive, a centralized space where you can create, share, collaborate and store all your documents. You establish a budget with your staff that you develop a presentation with a working group or hosting a seminar, you can now do it in Drive. Download and access all your documents, videos, photos, Google Docs, PDF, etc.

Next step in the evolution of Google Docs and functionality of downloading any material, Drive will allow you to live, work and play in the Cloud.

With Google Drive, you can:

Create and collaborate. Google Docs is integrated directly into Google Drive, allowing you to work in real time with colleagues on documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Add and reply to comments on any media (PDF, image, videotape, etc.) and be informed when other people comment on or wish to share documents with you

Keep your documents securely and access anywhere and any device connected to the Internet. All your documents are just … there. Whatever happens. Drive you can install on your Mac, PC or download the application Drive on your phone or Android tablet. IOS version of the application will be available in the coming weeks. Drive is also accessible to visually impaired people using a screen reader tool.

Search All. Search by keyword and filter by document type, owner, activity, etc.. Drive can even recognise the text content of a document scanned by technology OCR. For example, if you download the scanned image of an old newspaper clipping, you can search using one of the words quoted in the article. We have even begun to tap the image recognition: if you upload a picture of the Eiffel Tower in Drive, the next time you search the term [Eiffel Tower], the image will appear in the results

Open more than 30 types of documents directly from a Web browser – including high-definition video, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop – even without the proper software installed on your computer.

We know that you need to access your documents in order to work everyday. Google Drive uses the same infrastructure as any other Google Apps services, which means it also has the same administrative tools, security and reliability, among others:

Centralized management: new tools are available in the Apps control interface for administrators to add or remove storage space for individual or groups of users

Security: encryption of data transfer between your browser and our servers, and check option 2 in time to prevent non-authorised access to an account by requiring users to log on returning secure code generated from their mobile phone

Data replication: synchronous replication of data in multiple data centres ensures the safety and accessibility of your records even in the unlikely event one of our data centres is temporarily unavailable

Availability: 99.9% uptime guarantee so you can be assured that your documents are accessible when you need them.

Each user has access to Google Apps 5GB storage included in the suite Google Apps administrators can centrally manage and purchase additional storage space. When a user reaches the limit, administrators can purchase the necessary space of 20GB for $ 4 per month to 16TB (Google Docs are not counted in the quota of storage space).

Starting today, Google Apps administrators will see new orders for Drive in their management interface. Users of companies have opted for the quick launch, will enable Google Drive on drive.google.com / start and will receive their access in the following weeks.

Drive is designed to work harmoniously with all the products you use – whether Google products or third party service. You can share your photos on Google Drive + and will soon be able to attach documents directly into your emails Drive Gmail. Drive is intended to be an open platform, so we work with many third party developers, allowing you to do things such as sending faxes, edit videos and create models directly from Drive website. To install these applications, visit the Chrome Web Store and follow the events for more useful applications to come.

It is only the beginning of Google Drive, many developments are coming. Stay tuned!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.