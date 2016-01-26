Google spent way more on lobbying than any other tech company in 2015

Last week, it came out that Amazon had increased the amount it spends on government lobbying by almost 10x from last year, to $9.07 million.

That puts Amazon in the number-three position in terms of lobbying by tech companies. As this chart from Statista shows, Google is by far and away the leader, and Facebook edged out Amazon for the number two spot.

Keep in mind that while these may seem like big numbers, they’re a tiny part of these companies’ overall expenditures — in the third quarter of 2015, Google spent $3.47 billion on traffic acquisition costs (such as the price of its deal to remain the default search on Apple’s iPhone), and another $6.93 billion on other operating expenses.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.