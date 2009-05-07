Google's Lawyers On Schmidt-Apple Collusion (Leaked Documents)

Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) are facing an FTC investigation into whether a shared director and Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s seat on Apple’s board constitute anti-trust collusion.



Google’s outside lawfirm, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati, is prepared. AllthingsD landed a copy of the PowerPoint it uses to train new lawyers on the law in question, the Clayton Antitrust Act of 1914. We’ve embedded the presentation below. If nothing else it’s a solid primer on the law for the rest of us.



Google’s Law Firm On The Clayton Act – Free Legal Forms

