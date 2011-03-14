Google Launching Secret New Social Network Called "Circles"

We believe that Google will preview a major new social service called Google Circles at South by Southwest Interactive today.



If what we’ve heard is correct, the service will offer photo, video and status message sharing.

Everything users share on Circles will be shared only with the most appropriate circle of social contacts in their lives, not with all your contacts in bulk. Circles may be shown off at an event co-hosted tonight by the ACLU, an organisation focused on privacy and the liberties it affords. It may not be a big public launch yet, but it’s clear that this is a major product in the works at the very least.

Keep reading at ReadWriteWeb >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.