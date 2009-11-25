Google Launching E-Book Service In Japan

Google will launch an e-book service called Google Edition in Japan, according to Japanese business paper Nikkei.



Book publishers will determine the prices of the books, keeping 63% of the sales. The service debuts in English speaking countries in the spring, then in Japan six months later.

Marketwatch, who picked up the report, says the books will not be available for download initially. They will only be accessible through the web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.