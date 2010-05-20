Google Launching "Chrome Web Store"

Google is launching an app store for web applications, the Chrome Web Store, the company announced at

Google I/O, its developer conference.



Google’s Vic Gundotra claimed that finding good web apps has become much more difficult than finding good mobile apps, because the former is entirely decentralized. The Chrome Web Store is designed to address that problem, providing a single place for users to see reviews and feedback to help them find quality apps.

Google says that Chrome now has 70 million active users across all platforms that app developers can target.

Here’s Google’s official announcement:

We believe it should be easier for users to discover web apps and for developers to reach a large audience. That’s why today at Google I/O, we announced the Chrome Web Store, an open marketplace for web apps.

Google Chrome users who find web apps in the store will be able to create convenient shortcuts in Chrome for easy access. Also, developers will have the option to easily sell their apps through the store using a convenient and secure payment system.

To give you a preview of what it means to prepare a web app for the store, we’ve published some preliminary documentation. We look forward to your feedback and sharing our progress with you openly as many of the technical details will likely change before we launch. To stay up-to-date, subscribe to our developer group and look for news on the Chromium blog.

The Chrome Web Store will be available to users later this year. We plan to share more technical details soon. In the meantime, visit chrome.google.com/webstore for more information.

