Google Launching App Store For Google Apps

Google is building an App Store for its business-focused Google Apps software, which includes Gmail, Google Docs, Google Calendar, Google Spreadsheets, etc., the WSJ reports.

Through the store, Google Apps customers could purchase add-ons for the Web apps, increasing Google’s feature set (and revenues) without increasing the complexity of its base products.

This as Google tries to disrupt several Microsoft businesses, including its Office and Windows giants, and its Exchange email business.

Google could announce the App Store as soon as March, the WSJ’s Jessica Vascellaro says. Like the App Stores flourishing in the mobile industry, Google could collect a cut from sales while passing the majority of revenue along to developers.

Click here to see 10 ways Google is trying to kill Microsoft →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.