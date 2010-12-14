Google Launches "YouTube Trends," A Site For Keeping Up On The Latest Viral Videos

Google just announced the launch of a new site, YouTube Trends, that will track the latest viral videos gaining traction on YouTube.



The site will mix algorithmically determined lists of popular videos with posts providing context for the latest trends on YouTube.

The really good news is that Google chose to announce this with a new video featuring the Gregory Brothers. Check it out:

