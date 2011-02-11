Google Makes Play For Women With Wedding Planning Site

Google is making a play to get women to spend more time at the site: the company just launched a special site for planning weddings.*



That makes two women’s vertical sites in the last three months for the search giant — a few months ago, Google launched a shopping site for women’s fashion, Boutiques.com.

Google still gets a ton of page views, but users tend to spend little time at the site, using it for quick searches and then moving on. People spend far more time at Facebook.

Vertical sites like this are meant to help increase engagement and time spent at the site, and appealing to women seems to be a big focus on the Web lately. AOL chief Tim Armstrong has repeatedly talked about AOL’s new 80:80:80 content strategy. The first 80 refers to women, who do 80% of domestic spending. (The other 80s are the 80% of commerce that’s done locally and the 80% of purchase decisions driven by “influencers.”)

Google for Weddings doesn’t contain any dramatically new content, but simply combines wedding-themed Google Sites templates for building an event Web site, special templates for Google Docs — like a spreadsheet configured as a wedding seating chart — and links to Picnik and Picasa Web Albums for editing and sharing photos of the day.

*Yes, men get married too. But let’s be serious — is a site about “planning your big day” really geared toward men?

