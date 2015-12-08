Google just launched a new way to help you stay on top of your to-do lists

Google wants to help you stop making to-do lists where nothing gets crossed out.

For all the G-Cal users out there, the company just launched a new feature called “Reminders” that will put your obligations front and center on your schedule.

Every time you add a new task to your to-do list, it will show up on your Google Calendar every day until you swipe it as complete. (Because Google knows that sometimes the only way to get you to send that thank you card or schedule your next dentist appointment is to remind you constantly.)

“Calendars are great for keeping track of what’s next, and to-do’s are great for keeping track of what’s important, but we often manage them separately, so it’s hard to see what’s going on,” the company says in its video explaining the feature. “With Reminders in Google Calendar, you now have a single way to manage your day.”

You can create new Reminders through Calendar, as well as through Google Keep, the company’s notes and to-do list app, or Inbox, its email app.

It sounds like a pretty minor product update, but personally I am sincerely excited to try it out. I have been obsessed with Google Keep for the past few years, but I often find myself making to-do lists that I then forget to look back on or keep up with. Because I’m also a big G-Cal user, reminders sounds like an interesting solution to my scatter-brained, busy-scheduled life.

