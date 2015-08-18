Google has a way to tell how much you'd save by switching to solar power

Embracing renewable energy for your home just got a little bit easier.

Google launched a tool on Monday called Project Sunroof which aims to help homeowners decide whether or not their roof is a good fit for installing solar panels.

Here’s how it works: First, you enter your address into the Project Sunroof website. Google looks up your address in Google Maps and uses that information combined with other information from varying databases to perform what it calls a “roof analysis.”

According to the Project Sunroof website, the system measures how much sun hits your roof during a year by taking into account things like the 3D modelling of your house, shadows cast by buildings and trees nearby, historical cloud and temperature patterns and Google’s database of aerial imagery.

Based on the collected data, the system reccomends an installation size that would create almost 100% of your electricity.

The system then gives you a detailed breakdown of how much it would cost for you to lease, buy or take out a loan to finance purchasing solar panels. It also takes into account utility rebates and federal and state tax credits to show you how much money you would end up saving over a 20 year period with each option.

If you decide that the investment is worth it, Project Sunroof will then help point you to a solar provider in your area.

Currently, Project Sunroof is only available in San Francisco Bay Area, Fresno, and Boston. But Google has plans to grow the service nation-wide, and possibly in other countries.

Check out the video below to see in more detail how Google’s new project will work.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.