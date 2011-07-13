Google Launches Groupon-Killer In New York And San Francisco -- Here Are The Secret Details

Google has finally launched its Groupon-killer, Offers, in New York and San Francisco.



After interviewing New York merchants who had been pitched on the product, we recently reported that Google’s version of daily deals has several advantages over Groupon and other competitors that could allow Google to become a big player in the deals industry.

We also noted that Google’s biggest disadvantage–one that has hobbled its attempted entry into many other markets–is that it is likely to under-invest in the sales infrastructure needed to make Offers a smash hit.

Read all the secret details about how Google plans to kill Groupon below:

GOOGLE OFFERS REVEALED: Here Are The Secret Details About How Google Plans To Kill Groupon

