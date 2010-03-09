New Google Tool Is Crack For Data Nerds

Google (GOOG) now lets users crunch public data with the snazzy data visualisation tools it acquired when it bought Trendalyzer from the Gapminder Foundation, the company announced today.



Public Data Explorer is a new product in Google Labs that lets users create interactive charts like the one shown below using data sets from the World Bank, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a handful of other agencies.

There isn’t all that much data in there just yet, and the interface is fairly primitive, but this looks like it could be a useful tool going forward as more agencies’ data is incorporated.



