Google Launches New Realtime Search Results Page

Photo: goldend via Flickr

Google just announced a new page for realtime search, along with a number of new tools for generating better realtime search results.Google first introduced realtime results at the end of last year, as soon as it secured a deal with Twitter to bring in results from its firehose. Since then, realtime results have been integrated into Google’s standard search page.



Starting today, there is a standalone Google Realtime site, which returns updates from Twitter, Buzz, FriendFeed, and elsewhere.

The new page comes with some more powerful search features, allowing users to specify specific time ranges, geographical locations, and services from which they want to see updates.

Here’s Google’s demo:



