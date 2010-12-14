Google Tries To Fix Its Busted App Store

Google announced it is releasing a major overhaul of its mobile app store, the Android Market.



The new Market is now available for developers, and will push out to Android phones over the next new weeks. The release represents a fairly major redesign of the Market’s layout, primarily aimed at improving the ease of app discovery.

The Android Market has regularly been trashed by developers. Hopefully this new look addresses some of their complaints.



(via Daring Fireball)

Don’t Miss: The 10 Most Expensive Android Apps

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.