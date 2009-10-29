Google Launches Music-Specific Search Result Pages

Google (GOOG) and various online music websites announced a partnership yesterday to provide a better search experience for users looking up music related information.

Users can now search either by band, song title, or even just parts of lyrics stuck in their head. They’ll be presented with complete playable tracks provided by partners such as MySpace, Lala, or imeem. Some other changes include:

Users now have access to MySpace’s entire licensed music video catalogues.

Upcoming tour information will be included in music related search results.

Users can buy songs you’re search for via Amazon, iTunes, Rhapsody, or Lala.

Currently Google typically shows YouTube music videos as the top search results for song titles. The new service should help make Google Search a space for the recording industry to place advertising.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.