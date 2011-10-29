Google's Big Video Push Is Here: YouTube Getting More Than 100 New Channels

Coming to a YouTube channel near you.

Google is launching more than 100 new YouTube channels with exclusive video content commissioned from media companies and celebrities.Providers with their own channels will include Thomson Reuters, the Wall Street Journal, Slate, comedy magazine The Onion, Jay-Z, Ashton Kutcher, Deepak Chopra, Shaquille O’Neal (who will have a comedy channel), and Madonna (with a dance channel).



Sources familiar with the deal say that Google paid advances of more than $100 million to get this content. The artists will be able to earn it back through ad monetization over time. The model is similar to how record labels pay advances to artists, but in this case Google will be exercising no control over the creation or production of the content. It’s simply seeding the market.

We’ve heard several times in recent months that Google is upping its investment in original video content under leader Robert Kynci — as one source put it, the company would rather fund the next MTV or ESPN than buy them, as it was reportedly considering with a YouTube deal.

Earlier today, Google launched the next version of Google TV, which includes a new YouTube app. The company talked about accessing YouTube content as “channels” — now it’s got some commitments for new content to go on those channels.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that a number of content deals were imminent.

A full list of the partners is below:

Electus Channel – Pop Culture (name TBD)

PMC PMC Entertainment News

WWE WWE

Young Hollywood Young Hollywood Network

DanceOn DanceOn (Madonna)

Fine Brothers Films MyMusic

Everyday Health, Inc. Everyday Health TV

TakePart™ TakePart™ TV

Digital Broadcasting Group (DBG) Spaces

Uncommon Content Partners The Conversation Channel

Demand Media eHow Home

SB Nation SB Nation

Magical Elves and InStyle magazine Little Black Dress

Hearst Magazines Channel – Fashion & Beauty Channel (name TBD)

Emil Rensing International Channel – Auto (name TBD)

My Damn Channel My Damn Channel: Live

Uncommon Content Partners Taste & Access

Red Bull Media House North America Red Bull

Machinima Machinima

Katalyst Thrash Lab (Ashton Kutcher)

Steve Spangler Science The Spangler Effect

New Nation Networks New Nation Networks

Smart Girls at the Party Smart Girls at the Party (Amy Poehler)

Bedrocket Media Ventures and Full Picture Productions Look TV

BermanBraun theLOGE

The Young Turks Town Square

BermanBraun & Rodale Inc. Vigor

Electus NuevOn – Latin Channel (Sofia Vergara)

Clevver Media ClevverStyle

ModernMom.com ModernMom Channel

Brady Haran DeepSkyVideos

IconicTV 123UnoDosTres

The Wall Street Journal The Wall Street Journal

Pharrell Williams i am OTHER

SoulPancake Productions SoulPancake (Rainn Wilson)

Chopra Media/Generate The Chopra Well (Deepak Chopra)

Clevver Media ClevverNews

The Bowery Presents The Bowery Presents

Clevver Media ClevverTeVe

Seedwell American Hipster

Hearst Magazines Car and Driver Television

Alchemy Networks Alchemy Networks

CafeMom CafeMom Studios

Bedrocket Media Ventures Channel – Comedy (name TBD)

Demand Media LIVESTRONG

Bedrocket Media Ventures Channel – Action Sports (name TBD)

FremantleMedia Channel – Pets & Animal (name TBD)

Big Frame BAM

IconicTV myISH

Electus Channel – Food (name TBD)

Soccer United Marketing & Bedrocket KickTV

Lionsgate Lionsgate Fitness Channel

East of centre Productions LLC YOMYOMF

EQAL u look haute!

Philip Defranco Sourcefed

Meredith Corporation and Meredith Video Studios Digs

Vlogbrothers CrashCourse

Walter Latham Digital Walter Latham’s “Kings of Comedy”

Tony Hawk’s production company, 900 Films, Inc. RIDE Channel

JON M. CHU Channel – Dance (name TBD)

Vuguru & POW! Entertainment Stan Lee’s World of Heroes

FAWN by Michelle Phan Fawn

DECA KinCommunity

Source Interlink Media Motor Trend

The Nerdist Channel The Nerdist Channel

Comedy Shaq Network The Comedy Shaq Network (Shaquille O’Neal)

Demand Media eHow Pets & Animals

Brady Haran numberphile

Cooking Up a Story Food Farmer Earth

Bleacher Report Bleacher Report

TED Conferences TEDEducation

Intelligent Television Intelligent Channel

Pitchfork Pitchfork TV

Vlogbrothers SciShow

EYEBOOGIE POP SPOT

Roadside Entertainment/BAC The NOC

Alli Sports Alli Sports

The Onion Onion Broadcasting Company

VICE VICE

Smosh/Alloy Digital Smosh Animation (name TBD)

VICE Noisey

Knights of Good Productions Geek & Sundry

Mondo Media New Animators

BermanBraun & Rodale Inc. Taste

Varsity Pictures Awesomeness

Black Box TV Black Box TV (Anthony Zuicker, founder of CSI)

IGN Entertainment / Shine Group START

@radical.media Channel – Education (name TBD)

Frederator Networks Channel Frederator’s Cartoon Hangover

monotransistor werevertumorro

Thomson Reuters Reuters.com

Slate Slate News Channel

Maker Studios The Maker Music Network

Maker Studios The mums’ View

Maker Studios Tutele

Noisey VICE

Iconic Life and Times (Jay-Z)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.