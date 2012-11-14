Google Launches Its Own Version Of AirPlay For YouTube Videos And Google TV

Google launched an update to Google TV today that lets you use your Android smartphone or tablet to beam YouTube videos to your television over your home’s Wi-Fi connection.



You’ll need to update the YouTube app on your Android device and Google TV to take advantage of the new feature.

It’s very similar to the way Apple’s AirPlay works on Apple TV, iPhones, and iPads, except you’re only limited to YouTube content for now, not videos you download from Google’s Play store.

It’s simple to use the new wireless feature. After updating your YouTube app, simply click the TV icon that appears on your device and the video will play instantly on your Google TV. YouTube’s blog details the change.

Users can pause, scroll or skip to the next video and because the service is connected to the cloud when friends come over you can connect multiple devices to the TV and have your friends add to a playlist.

Don’t Miss: REVIEW: Google’s Latest iPad Competitor, The Nexus 10 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.