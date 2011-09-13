Google Launches Daily Deals Service In China

The US search engine Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) today launched its own daily-deals service in China, the first new service that the company has added to its Chinese website since its high-lighted spat with the Chinese government.



The service, called “Shi Hui” in Chinese, enables users to search and find deals from major Chinese daily-deals websites such as Meiguan and Lashou.

Different from “Google Offers” that the company launched in the US in January 2011, which is powered by Google Checkout and integrates with Google Wallet, Google’s new Chinese service plays major as an aggregator and search engine for daily-deals in China. If users choose a certain deal, it will be directed to other Chinese daily-deals websites to finish transactions.

It also worth noting that the new service, which is still in beta test, is running on Google’s Chinese website “Google.cn”, rather than Google’s Hong Kong website. Last week, Google just got its Chinese website licence extended by the government.

