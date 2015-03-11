Google finally launches Calendar for iPhone

Google finally launched a calendar app for iPhone!

iPhone users now have an easy way to read and edit their desktop Gmail calendar on their phone (although Apple’s baked in calendar app does integrate with Gmail, the format wasn’t great).

The app has some cool features. Not only will it automatically turn emails into events, but it’s very visually beautiful, too.

Watch Google’s video for it here:

