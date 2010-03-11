Google Opens Apps Marketplace, Asks Developers To Help It Kill Microsoft Office

Last night, Google announced the launch of the Google Apps Marketplace, an online store for third party add-ons to the company’s enterprise service, Google Apps.



Administrators can now purchase and add apps that integrate with products like Gmail and Calendar with just four clicks. Google (GOOG) says it has 2 million businesses and universities using Google Apps, for a total of 25 million individual users. The new store is an opportunity for developers to market their software to all of them.

Google’s enterprise business is a small part of its overall revenues, but that isn’t the point. The point is that Office is a huge part of Microsoft’s (MSFT) revenues and profits. Google wants this marketplace to put a dent in that business.

Check out Google’s official demo:



