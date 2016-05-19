Google just launched a new messaging app that 'learns' about you as you use it

Google just launched a new smart messaging app called “Allo” at its developers conference.

The app looks a lot like Facebook Messenger, with stickers and the ability to easily send photos, and, like Messenger, can also be used with your phone number.

But Allo also “learns over time,” and can suggest smart replies through its machine learning, natural language processing, and image recognition abilities.

For example, if your friend sends you a picture of a dog, Allo could suggest the response “cute dog!”

“Allo makes it easier to be more expressive and more productive,” a Google exec said on stage.

Allo also works with Assistant, the new conversational smart assistant that Google announced earlier.

Users can simple message “@google” to chat with the smartbot.

