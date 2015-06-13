Google has a beautiful new website designed to help you choose the perfect Android phone

One of the best things about Android phones is that you have options. However, many Android phones these days seem to have similar specifications and it can be difficult to actually figure out which one is best for you.

To remedy this conundrum, Google has released a nifty new website that helps you decide which Android phone you should get if you’re up for an upgrade or simply looking around.

It’s called Android Phone Picker and you chose which criteria matters most to you, like watching videos, making calls, listening to music, or taking photos.

Then you choose the degree in which you do these things on your phone. With photos, for example, you tell the Android Picker tool that you take either five, 20, or upwards of 40 photos per day.

The tool then wants to refine that criteria a little more by asking what’s important to you. Taking the photos example again, it will ask if you like taking quick high quality photos or if you primarily take selfies. It’s basically asking if you use the rear or front-facing camera more often, as some phones features high-resolution front-facing cameras specifically for taking selfies.

You need to select at least three different criteria and which carrier you’re on before the tool can pick the right Android phone for you.

It will then list the phones you might like according to your preferences and how you use your phone.

It will also show you why the Android Phone Picker tool suggested these phones for you. The phones may have similar screen sizes and internal hardware, but each have different built-in differentiating features that you might like. For example, if you want your music to sound great from your phone, the HTC One (M9)’s sound-enhancing BoomSound feature could set it apart from the rest.

More often than not, and even if you pick the mose basic criteria (like a few calls, texts, and emails per day), it will suggest the top three premium $US650+ flagship Android phones on the market at the moment, like the Samsung Galaxy S6/S6 Edge, HTC One M9, LG G4, and Nexus 6.

That’s understandable because Google wants you to experience the best that Android phone makers have to offer. And also, these phones are likely to do the best job with the tasks you selected.

If you have a particular preference for a feature that some flagships don’t necessarily have, like taking more selfies with your front-facing camera rather than using the rear-facing camera, it will suggest phones that have high-resolution front-facing cameras like the HTC Desire EYE.

One thing that seems curious is the Android Phone Picker doesn’t take pricing into consideration, even though there are countless inexpensive and decent mid-range and entry-level Android phones. Phones like the ZTE Nubia 5S and Motorola Moto E.

So if you’re someone looking to do just the most basic stuff — phone calls, email, and texting, for example — you’ll probably be out of luck here finding an inexpensive option that does the things you want without lots bells and whistles.

But it’s still a useful site to get a decent read on what different Android phones have to offer, and that could be very helpful to people.

