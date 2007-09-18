Google Launches Mobile Adsense

TechCrunch: Google has announced a new advertising program, AdSense for Mobile, a contextually targeted ad platform for mobile website content. The program gives the ability to AdSense publishing partners to earn revenue from their mobile websites through the targeted placement of mobile text ads. AdSense for Mobile is focused on AdSense users who have websites that are specifically for mobile browsers…Adsense Mobile text ads run on an auction model, in the same fashion as regular Adsense/ Adwords ads. AdSense for Mobile will be available in the following countries: US, England, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Russia, Netherlands, Australia, India, China, and Japan (shortly).



