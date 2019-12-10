The federal government is investigating whether Google violated labour laws in firing four workers involved in unionizing

Tyler Sonnemaker/Business Insider

The National Labour Relations Board has opened an investigation into Google over the company’s firing of four employees last month.

The four former employees filed a complaint with the NLRB claiming that Google fired them for attempting to unionize.

Google has said the workers were fired for leaking company information, not union organising.

The National Labour Relations Board has officially opened an investigation into whether Google broke labour laws by firing four employees last month, CNBC first reported.

The company fired four engineers just before Thanksgiving, alleging that they leaked company information in violation of its policies. Those employees subsequently filed a complaint with the NLRB alleging that Google terminated them for attempting to organise a union.

The NLRB confirmed that it opened an investigation into Google on Monday in a statement to Business Insider. The agency investigates all complaints it receives before determining whether to take formal action.

The four former Google engineers published a blog post last month accusing the company of “draconian, pernicious, and unlawful conduct” meant to discourage unionization.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson maintained that the employees were fired for violating the company’s data security policies, not for attempting to unionize or for voicing complaints to the company.

“We dismissed four individuals who were engaged in intentional and often repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies, including systematically accessing and disseminating other employees’ materials and work. No one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company’s activities,” the spokesperson said.

The termination of the four employees drew widespread backlash both inside and outside of the company. Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both took to Twitter to criticise the firings.

This type of union busting is unacceptable. I say to Google: it is time to address the racism, harassment, and harmful contracts at your company and treat your workers with the respect and dignity they deserve. https://t.co/mXkrbjSXYR — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 22, 2019

The NLRB investigation will last approximately three weeks, after which the government will determine whether to take formal action against Google.

