Google KowTows to EU For DoubleClick Approval

October 23, 2007 — Google Inc. offered to preserve some business practices at DoubleClick Inc. in a bid to win antitrust approval for its proposed $3.1 billion purchase of the company.



The European Commission, the 27-nation EU’s antitrust regulator in Brussels, extended its review of the acquisition because of the offer, a spokeswoman said. Google’s competitors, including Yahoo! Inc. and Microsoft Corp., have expressed concerns that the combination would hurt competition in the $28.8 billion global online advertising market.